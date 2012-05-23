(Adds detail)
OSLO May 23 Gas deliveries from Norway's
biggest gas field, Troll, were interrupted at 1859 GMT on
Tuesday after a false gas alarm at a platform, reducing output
by 25 million cubic metres of per day.
The outage is equivalent to about 10 percent of Britain's
daily gas consumption.
"There was a false gas alarm on (gas platform) Troll A
yesterday evening," field operator Statoil spokesman Ola Anders
Skauby said in a text message to Reuters.
"According to procedures, production was shut down and
personnel without emergency response tasks were mustered in the
lifeboats. The situation was normalised after 15 minutes," he
added.
Skauby had no information on when full production could be
expected again.
Gas system operator Gassco said on its website that it was
expected to be back within 12 hours after the event. It said
only the Troll C platform was delivering a small quantity of gas
"at present".
Troll's outage also affected production at the Kollsnes gas
processing plant, which has a production capacity of 143 million
mcm per day and gets gas from the Troll field.
A spokesman at Gassco declined to comment on production
levels at Kollsnes, but the Nordic power exchange Nord Pool said
in a market message that Kollsnes was now ramping up power
consumption.
"However, it can still take several hours before the
consumption is back to nominated," Nord Pool added.
Kollsnes gets all its power from Norway's national grid.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Alison Birrane and
Jason Neely)