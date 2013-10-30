OSLO Oct 30 A project to build a power cable
between Britain and Norway may be delayed, Statnett said, if the
British government does not agree by the spring to include the
Norwegian grid operator in a payment system for providing backup
capacity.
Britain is introducing an auction system to fix payments to
power facilities for making spare capacity available on standby.
But the government has proposed to exclude international cable
operators from the system, saying the interconnectors cannot
guarantee power will enter the market when needed.
"If there is no agreement by Easter, I would not exclude
that the UK cable project could be delayed beyond 2020," Auke
Lont, Statnett's chief executive, told Reuters on Wednesday on
the sidelines of an energy conference.
Statnett wants to build a 1,400 megawatt (MW)
interconnection to Germany by 2018 and another 1400 MW cable to
Britain by 2020.
Both Britain and Germany are interested in improving access
to Norway's vast hydropower resources to help them balance
volatile renewable power output, which varies from day to day
depending on weather.
Statnett is awaiting Norwegian government licenses to build
the cables to Britain and Germany.
New Norwegian Oil and Energy Minister Tord Lien told the
Statnett conference on Wednesday the new government supported
plans for building power interconnections but that there were
still regulatory issues to be solved.
"We have to look at the economics of the cable," Lien later
told journalists, when asked whether the new government was
ready to issue a license for the UK cable, echoing concerns of
his predecessor.
Norway's previous energy minister, Ola Broten Moe, has said
the UK's decision to exclude interconnectors from capacity
payments called into question the potential profitability of the
cable.
The new government, which came to power in October, has said
it will revise rules that gave Statnett a monopoly on building
power links abroad, to allow other companies to take part.
Statnett has also expressed concerns about plans in Germany
to introduce capacity payments to prevent companies from
shutting down gas-fired plants needed to back up renewables.
"We are talking about (cable) projects to last for the next
50 years, and we need to know what kind of market design we will
have on the other end," Lont said.