OSLO Nov 19 The U.S. National Security Agency
(NSA) logged more than 33 million Norwegian phone conversations
over a period of a month last winter, a newspaper said on
Tuesday in the first such report involving Norway, a NATO ally.
The report in the Dagbladet daily was based on documents
made public by fugitive former NSA contractor Edward Snowden. It
was co-authored by Glenn Greenwald, the former Guardian
journalist who brought Snowden's leaks to world attention.
Snowden's revelations about the scale of NSA snooping
worldwide, on foreign governments and leaders such as German
Chancellor Angela Merkel as well as on ordinary citizens, have
strained U.S. relations with some of its allies.
According to Dagbladet, information from 33.19 million phone
calls were logged between Dec. 10, 2012, and Jan. 8, 2013.
Anyone from among Norway's 5.1 million people could have had
information about their phone calls recorded, the paper said.
Among European countries, Norway had the largest number of
calls logged per capita by the NSA in that period, it added.
Logged information included the length of the calls, who
made and received the call, the location of the phones and their
serial numbers, said Dagbladet.
"Friends should not spy on one another," Prime Minister Erna
Solberg told Norwegian public broadcaster NRK on Tuesday. "It is
legitimate to conduct intelligence but it should be targeted and
based on suspicions."
