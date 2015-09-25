BRIEF-Toly Bread to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 15
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.30 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 12
OSLO, Sept 25 Norwegian police said on Friday it will investigate whether Volkswagen's vehicle emissions scandal has broken any laws in Norway.
The police will among other things look at whether imported cars were affected, the Norwegian National Authority for Investigation and Prosecution of Economic and Environmental Crime said in a statement. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.30 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 12
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 52.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 45.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO