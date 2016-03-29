OSLO, March 29 Norway's key industrial trade
union broke off wage negotiations with employers, in a move that
could lead to a large strike, it said on Tuesday.
A deal between Fellesforbundet, the most important union
within the main confederation of unions in Norway, and the
Federation of Norwegian Industries, representing employers, must
be reached by the latest midnight (2200 GMT) on April 2.
If an agreement is not reached, 26,000 workers from 800
firms will go on strike from April 3, the union said in a
statement.
Fellesforbundet said workers from oil services firm Aker
Solutions, aluminium producer Norsk Hydro
and industrial conglomerate Kongsberg, among others,
would be affected by a strike.
The outcome of the talks will set a benchmark for the
upcoming negotiations for all other workers, including those in
service industries and the public sector.
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen and Camilla Knudsen, editing by
Gwladys Fouche)