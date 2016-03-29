OSLO, March 29 Norway's key industrial trade union broke off wage negotiations with employers, in a move that could lead to a large strike, it said on Tuesday.

A deal between Fellesforbundet, the most important union within the main confederation of unions in Norway, and the Federation of Norwegian Industries, representing employers, must be reached by the latest midnight (2200 GMT) on April 2.

If an agreement is not reached, 26,000 workers from 800 firms will go on strike from April 3, the union said in a statement.

Fellesforbundet said workers from oil services firm Aker Solutions, aluminium producer Norsk Hydro and industrial conglomerate Kongsberg, among others, would be affected by a strike.

The outcome of the talks will set a benchmark for the upcoming negotiations for all other workers, including those in service industries and the public sector. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen and Camilla Knudsen, editing by Gwladys Fouche)