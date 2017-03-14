OSLO, March 14 Norwegian labour unions and
Norway's biggest employers' organisation have agreed a wage deal
for 2017, avoiding a strike, the two announced on Tuesday.
The agreement between LO and YS, two umbrella groups for
Norwegian unions, and the Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise
(NHO), the employers' organization, covers a broad section of
manufacturing workers and is expected to set guidelines for
other wage talks in Norway.
The agreement will result in a 2.4 percent increase in
wages, the groups said.
"Wages in Norway are among the highest in Europe. Therefore,
the rise in wages at home has to be lower than in the countries
we compete with," said Kristin Skogen Lund, the head of the NHO.
The deal includes workers in the oil industry, but employees
working on many offshore drilling rigs will hold their own talks
later.
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, writing by Nerijus Adomaitis,
editing by Larry King)