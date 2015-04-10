* Proposal to outlaw firms with "unacceptable" emissions
* Government says won't divest from coal, oil companies
OSLO, April 10 Norway plans to drop investments
in companies emitting unacceptable amounts of greenhouse gases
in a sharpening of environmental rules for its $885 billion
sovereign wealth fund, the Finance Ministry said on Friday.
The proposed rules would stop short of a blanket divestment
from coal and oil by the world's biggest sovereign wealth fund,
it said. The fund is itself built on revenues from Norway's
offshore oil and gas production.
"The government will introduce a new criterion to exclude
companies whose conduct to an unacceptable degree entail
greenhouse gas emissions," it said.
The proposal would target the "worst climate offenders" and
both "acts and omissions" that led to emissions, it said. It
gave no examples of the type of companies that might be
affected.
The plan by the minority right-wing government requires
approval by parliament, where some opposition left-wing parties
want even stricter environmental rules.
Last year, the fund dropped investments in about 50 coal
mining companies, including 14 mining coal for electricity
generation and 11 in Indonesia judged to be causing
deforestation. Previously, it has outlawed investments in areas
including nuclear weapons and tobacco.
But the ministry said there would be no overall ban on
fossil fuels by the fund, which invests in 9,000 companies and
holds over 1 percent of all stocks globally.
"Ethically motivated exclusion of all coal and petroleum
companies based on their products would not be appropriate," the
ministry said.
"The energy production, energy use or carbon dioxide
emissions of such companies cannot per se be said to be contrary
to generally accepted ethical norms," it said.
Some left-wing parties have also urged the right-wing
government to work out a wider mandate for the fund to influence
environmental policies by foreign companies.
But Finance Minister Siv Jensen said that an expert advisory
group was "of the opinion that use of the Fund as a climate
policy tool would be both inappropriate and ineffective."
Norway's own greenhouse gas emissions were 3.7 percent above
1990 levels in 2013, defying repeated promises to cut.
The government on Friday also proposed appointing a new
central bank deputy governor to oversee the oil fund.
(Reporting By Alister Doyle; editing by Susan Thomas)