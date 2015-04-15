OSLO, April 15 Norway's oil fund, the world's
biggest sovereign wealth fund, said on Wednesday it would back a
proposal from shareholders of BP and Royal Dutch Shell
for further information from the companies on risks and
opportunities associated with climate change.
The $885 billion Fund, which invests revenues from Norway's
offshore oil and gas production, disclosed its voting intentions
for the first time ahead of the companies' shareholders meeting,
in line with its previously announced strategy to increase
transparency.
"As a long-term investor, we believe that the identification
of future scenarios for climate regulation, carbon pricing, and
environmental conditions is a useful tool to support strategic
decision-making and we thereby support these resolutions," said
Petter Johnsen, the Fund's chief investment officer equity
strategies.
The information on climate change is proposed to be included
as a part of the companies' annual reporting from 2016.
The Church of England said in December it would file
shareholder resolutions on climate change at BP and Shell, the
companies with biggest carbon footprints of all the companies
listed on the London Stock Exchange.
Norway's oil fund, which has become one of the biggest
investors in the world and owns over 1 percent of global shares
with holdings in more than 9,000 companies, said it will publish
voting intentions for a selected number of firms and for
"certain fundamental issues".
Norway planned to drop investments in companies emitting
unacceptable amounts of greenhouse gases in a sharpening of
environmental rules for its sovereign wealth fund, the Finance
Ministry said on April 10.
Last year, the fund dropped investments in about 50 coal
mining companies, including 14 mining coal for electricity
generation and 11 in Indonesia judged to be causing
deforestation. Previously, it has outlawed investments in areas
including nuclear weapons and tobacco.
