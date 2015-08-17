OSLO Aug 17 The Norwegian sovereign wealth fund has excluded two South Korean and two Malaysian companies from its investments due to risks of "severe environmental damage", it said on Monday.

Construction firm IJM Corp Bhd and conglomerate Genting Bhd, both of Malaysia, and steelmaker POSCO and conglomerate Daewoo International Corp of South Korea, were removed from the fund.

The world's top sovereign wealth fund, with assets of $871 billion, has a range of ethics criteria for excluding firms from its portfolio, including environmental factors, nuclear weapons making and labour conditions. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Alister Doyle)