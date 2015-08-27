OSLO Aug 27 Norway's $830 billion sovereign wealth fund has shrunk by more than five percent in the past month in a global stock market rout led by uncertainty over the health of China's economy, the fund's chief executive said.

Yngve Slyngstad also said the fund, the world's largest, would stick with its long-term investment strategy.

The fund (www.nbim.no/) holds about 1.3 percent of global equities.

($1 = 8.3350 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting By Alister Doyle; Editing by Toby Chopra)