BRIEF-Zall says it expects Wuhan Zall Heng to be recognised as JV of group
* Expected that Wuhan Zall Heng, in which co has 60% equity interest through its unit, Zall Development Wuhan, will be recognised as jv of group
(Corrects to show that Shell and ENI not put on formal observation)
OSLO Oct 14 Norway's government has barred its $790 billion oil fund from investing in five companies due to ethical issues and placed another two on observation for environmental issues, the finance ministry said on Monday.
The fund, one of the world's largest investors, will not be allowed to invest in WTK Holdings Berhad, Ta Ann Holdings Berhad, Zijin Mining Group, Volcan Compania Minera and Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd .
The government has also asked the fund to include oil spills and environmental conditions in the Niger Delta as a consideration, but it did not put Royal Dutch Shell and Eni on observation, despite the recommendation of its Ethics Council.
It also asked the fund to raise issues about mining-related environmental damage with AngloGold Ashanti. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by David Goodman)
* Expected that Wuhan Zall Heng, in which co has 60% equity interest through its unit, Zall Development Wuhan, will be recognised as jv of group
March 28 The Kansas Senate gave final approval on Tuesday to a bill expanding eligibility for Medicaid under the federal Affordable Care Act (ACA) even though the measure faces a likely veto by Republican Governor Sam Brownback.
* FY loss for year attributable to owners of company HK$942 million versus profit of HK$ 713.1 million