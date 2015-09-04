OSLO, Sept 4 Norway's $828 billion sovereign wealth fund expects a new rule curtailing its investments in coal-dependent companies could lead to the sale of shares worth around 55 billion Norwegian crowns ($6.6 billion), it said on Friday.

Around 120 companies are likely to be affected, it said in a letter to the country's finance ministry.

Under a deal struck in parliament in June, the fund will divest from companies that get more than 30 percent of their turnover from coal, including both mining firms and power generators.

