OSLO, Sept 4 Norway's $828 billion sovereign
wealth fund expects a new rule curtailing its investments in
coal-dependent companies could lead to the sale of shares worth
around 55 billion Norwegian crowns ($6.6 billion), it said on
Friday.
Around 120 companies are likely to be affected, it said in a
letter to the country's finance ministry.
Under a deal struck in parliament in June, the fund will
divest from companies that get more than 30 percent of their
turnover from coal, including both mining firms and power
generators.
($1 = 8.3028 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Pravin Char)