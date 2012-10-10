OSLO Oct 10 Norway's $650 billion sovereign
wealth fund and joint venture partner AXA France Insurance
Companies have agreed to buy two properties in Germany for 784
million euros ($1.01 billion) from the Royal Bank of Scotland
, Norway's central bank said on Wednesday.
The properties are located in Berlin and Frankfurt and are
used mainly for office and retail purposes. The two partners
will each hold 50 percent stakes in the properties, Norges Bank,
which manages the wealth fund, said.
"It is in line with our strategy to build our real estate
portfolio by initially investing in large, well-developed
markets alongside partners with aligned interests," the bank
said in a statement.