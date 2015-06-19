* Statkraft cancels investments in wind power in Norway
OSLO, June 19 Statkraft's surprise decision to
cancel its flagship wind power project in Norway will not stop
new wind developments, the country's energy regulator and
industry representatives said.
The state-owned group said this month it had decided to
ditch a major investment in large-scale wind power in central
Norway because low power prices made it
unprofitable.
On Friday Credit Suisse's infrastructure fund and
Swiss utility BKW AG expressed interest in the 1,000 MW
project.
The price of electricity on the Nordic power market has
slumped to a seven-year low due to an increase in renewable
power, especially wind power in Denmark and Sweden, stagnating
demand and mild weather.
But it is expected to rise towards the end of this decade,
supported by a planned shutdown of the oldest nuclear reactors
in Sweden and new links to Germany and Britain that could help
to export the power surplus.
Power in the Nordic market averaged 29.61 euros per
megawatt-hour (MWh) in 2014. The 2022 contract is trading at
around 33 euros/MWh.
Norway's Oil and Energy Minister Tord Lien has warned that
more projects could be scrapped due to low profitability, but
longer term investment would continue.
"Of course, it's a blow in a short-run, but it will not
decide what will happen with wind in Norway in the long-run,"
Per Sanderud, head of Norway's energy market regulator NVE,
which issues licenses to build new power plants, told Reuters.
"We still have the best wind power resources in Europe and
Europe needs more renewable power," he added.
Norway has been trailing badly its Nordic neighbours in wind
power.
By the end of 2014, it had about 820 MW of wind power
installed compared with 5,425 MW in Sweden and 4,845 MW in
Denmark, data from the European Wind Power Association shows.
"These are tough times, but we just have to make better
projects and to drive costs down more," Oeyvind Isachsen, the
head of Norway's wind power association Norwea, told Reuters.
Norwea estimates the levelized cost of new onshore wind
farms should fall to 0.4 crowns ($0.05) per kilowatt-hour (kWh)
from the current 0.5 crowns to make the projects profitable.
The levelized cost represents the cost of building and
operating a power plant over its lifetime.
Installing more efficient turbines could help.
"A turbine from 2008 will die in this market, but the
turbine of 2016 will do much better," Isachen said.
($1 = 7.6995 Norwegian crowns)
