OSLO, June 19 Statkraft has been approached by a
Credit Suisse infrastructure fund and Swiss utility
BKW Energie about two wind power projects in Norway
which it recently cancelled, lawyers involved in the talks said
on Friday.
State-owned Statkraft cancelled the projects, which would
have generated 1,000 megawatts of power, citing low power prices
which it said would make the wind parks unprofitable.
It estimated their cost at 11 billion crowns ($1.41
billion).
Credit Suisse Energy Infrastructure Partners AG and BKW
Energie AG "have forwarded an expression of interest to
Statkraft in relation to the existing development companies and
planned wind power projects at Fosen and Snillfjord," Fredrik
Lindblom, a partner at law firm DLA Piper, told Reuters in an
email.
He declined to comment on details of the proposal.
A Statkraft spokesman confirmed the company had received the
letter, but declined to comment on the process. He reiterated
that its decision not to invest still stood.
Norwegian media have reported that Statkraft was open for
proposals, citing company officials.
Statkraft owns 50.1 percent of Fosen and 62 percent of the
Snilfjord project, with the rest owned by several Norwegian
utilities.
Its decision to shelve the two wind parks came as a surprise
for the government which has agreed to inject additional capital
in the company and has changed tax laws to make investments more
profitable.
Oil and Energy Minister Tord Lien warned that more wind
power projects could be cancelled after Statkraft's withdrawal,
hurting Norway's hopes of catching up in wind power with
neighbours Sweden and Denmark.
Norway has about 820 MW of wind power installed compared to
5,425 MW in Sweden and 4,845 MW in Denmark, according to
statistics from the European Wind Power Association.
($1 = 7.7907 Norwegian crowns)
