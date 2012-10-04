OSLO Oct 4 The evacuated Yme North Sea oil
platform is at risk of collapse this winter, operator Talisman
Energy warned safety authorities in a July letter seen
by Reuters on Thursday.
Repairs were needed to avert such a risk, Talisman said in
the letter to the Norway's Petroleum Safety Authority dated July
26, written several weeks after the platform was evacuation.
"A structural collapse can arise through considerable shifts
and deformations ...The unit can then in the worst case drop
down vertically, penetrate the tank and/or tip over on either
side with a danger of damaging nearby pipelines/umbilicals,"
Talisman said.
"Without compensating measures there is great probability of
cracks forming and a loss of carrying ability ... by the
platform's legs before or during the coming winter season."
A Talisman spokesman in Norway declined to comment on
Thursday.
Substructure problems forced the evacuation of the platform,
which is owned by Dutch maritime oil and gas engineer SBM
Offshore.
SBM Offshore could not be reached for comment on Thursday.
The oilfield where the platform sits has not been operated
since 2001, so the risk of a spill is limited to 80 cubic metres
of diesel, 200 litres of the toxic bleach hypochlorite, and
small amounts of other chemicals, Talisman said.
The oil wells are not at risk, it said.
Talisman has been given a deadline of Dec. 31 by the
Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) to deliver a new
development plan for Yme which addresses its safety issues.
An NPD spokeswoman said it was up to Talisman to propose
fixes, which the company in its letter said would be outlined by
November.
It was also considering transporting the platform back
onshore but this was not possible before 2013, after the winter
storm season.
Yme was constructed in Abu Dhabi and refitted in Norway for
use in the North Sea. However, safety authorities compiled a
list of thousands of faults and refused to permit it to operate
until repairs were made.
The Yme field was discovered in 1987 and has reserves of 12
million cubic metres of recoverable oil left. It would be the
first field in Norway to be redeveloped after Statoil
operated it from between 1996 to 2001.
Talisman has written off some of its Yme investment. In
August it reported an end-June remaining book value associated
with the investment of $644 million.
In addition to its 60 percent stake in the installation,
Polish refiner Lotos has 20 percent, Norske ADEC holds
10 percent and Wintershall, an arm of BASF, has 10
percent.
(Additional reporting by Victoria Klesty, Balazs Koranyi and
Terje Solsvik; editing by Jason Neely)