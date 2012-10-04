* July 26 letter to safety body warned of instability
* Talisman says problems are related to grouting issue
* Yme now well over a year behind schedule
(Adds Talisman comment, background)
By Vegard Botterli
OSLO, Oct 4 The evacuated Yme oil platform is at
risk of collapsing into the Norwegian North Sea this winter,
operator Talisman Energy warned safety authorities in a
July letter seen by Reuters on Thursday.
Repairs are needed to avert such a risk, Talisman said in
the letter to the Norway's Petroleum Safety Authority dated July
26, written several weeks after the platform was evacuated in
the latest of a string of problems that have plagued Yme.
The project is well over a year behind schedule, and
Talisman has removed any future production from its corporate
forecasts until start-up looks more secure. John Manzoni, who
was replaced as Talisman's CEO last month, had complained
frequently about what he called poor workmanship by the
platform's Dutch contractor, SBM Offshore.
"A structural collapse can arise through considerable shifts
and deformations ... The unit can then, in the worst case, drop
down vertically, penetrate the tank and/or tip over on either
side with a danger of damaging nearby pipelines/umbilicals,"
Talisman wrote.
"Without compensating measures there is great probability of
cracks forming and a loss of carrying ability ... by the
platform's legs before or during the coming winter season."
In early July, Talisman said it had removed 140 workers from
the platform as a precaution, citing the failure of SBM to
provide safety documentation for the jack-up portion. It said
the workers had not been in imminent danger.
A Talisman spokeswoman said on Thursday that SBM is still
working on fixing the problems the July letter had referred to:
faulty grouting on the platform's foundation legs.
"Until the grouting issues are completed and we receive sort
of a technical study from SBM outlining that the platform is
safe again, there will be no workers allowed back onto the
platform," Talisman's Phoebe Buckland said.
Repairs will be made using remotely-operated vehicles, she
said.
SBM Offshore could not be reached for comment on Thursday.
The oilfield where the platform sits has not been operated
since 2001, so the risk of a spill is limited to 80 cubic metres
of diesel, 200 litres of the toxic bleach hypochlorite, and
small amounts of other chemicals, Talisman said.
The oil wells are not at risk, it said.
Buckland said Talisman will comply with an order from the
Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) to deliver by Dec. 31 a
new development plan for Yme that addresses its safety issues.
An NPD spokeswoman said it was up to Talisman to propose
fixes, which the company in its letter said would be outlined by
November.
It was also considering transporting the platform back
onshore but this was not possible before 2013, after the winter
storm season.
Yme was constructed in Abu Dhabi and refitted in Norway for
use in the North Sea. However, safety authorities compiled a
list of thousands of faults and refused to permit it to operate
until repairs were made.
The Yme field was discovered in 1987 and has reserves of 12
million cubic metres of recoverable oil left. It would be the
first field in Norway to be redeveloped after Statoil
operated it from between 1996 to 2001.
Talisman shares were unchanged at C$13.16 on the Toronto
Stock Exchange. Earlier this year the company wrote off $248
million of its $900 million investment in Yme, which is designed
to produce 40,000 barrels a day.
In addition to its 60 percent stake in the installation,
Polish refiner Lotos has 20 percent, Norske ADEC holds
10 percent and Wintershall, an arm of BASF, has 10
percent.
($1=$0.98 Canadian)
(Additional reporting by Jeffrey Jones in Calgary and Victoria
Klesty, Balazs Koranyi and Terje Solsvik in Oslo; editing by
Jason Neely; and Peter Galloway)