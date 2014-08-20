Aug 20 Norway Royal Salmon ASA :
* Q2 renvenues NOK 596 mln (676 mln)
* Q2 EBIT pre-adjustments NOK 27 million (72 million)
* Q2 pretax profit NOK 74 mln (95 mln)
* Q2 pretax profit positive impacted by a gain on financial
assets of NOK 57.5
* Result is considerably influenced by; 65 per cent of the
volume being
harvested in June when prices were at their lowest
* Expects 2014 harvest volume 27,600 tonnes (previous guidance
29,000 tonnes)
* The reason for the downward revision of the estimate is the
extraordinary
mortality at two sites in July, accelerated harvesting and lost
growth as a result of this.
* Planned smolt release in 2014 is 8.7 million smolts, which is
14 per cent higher than last year and provides a basis for
further growth in harvesting volumes in the coming year.
* Says 10 new green licenses potentially can give a capacity
growth of 40 per
cent for Norway Royal Salmon
* Farming has hedged prices for 30 per cent of the volume in Q3
and 16 per cent for Q4 2014
* Expects positive market outlook in longer term, more
turbulent in the short
term due to Russia
* For the year 2014 the global supply growth is expected to be
between 5 and 9 per cent. In the longer term global growth is
expected to be low.