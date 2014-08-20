Aug 20 Norway Royal Salmon ASA : * Q2 renvenues NOK 596 mln (676 mln) * Q2 EBIT pre-adjustments NOK 27 million (72 million) * Q2 pretax profit NOK 74 mln (95 mln) * Q2 pretax profit positive impacted by a gain on financial assets of NOK 57.5 * Result is considerably influenced by; 65 per cent of the volume being

harvested in June when prices were at their lowest * Expects 2014 harvest volume 27,600 tonnes (previous guidance 29,000 tonnes) * The reason for the downward revision of the estimate is the extraordinary mortality at two sites in July, accelerated harvesting and lost growth as a result of this. * Planned smolt release in 2014 is 8.7 million smolts, which is 14 per cent higher than last year and provides a basis for further growth in harvesting volumes in the coming year. * Says 10 new green licenses potentially can give a capacity growth of 40 per cent for Norway Royal Salmon * Farming has hedged prices for 30 per cent of the volume in Q3 and 16 per cent for Q4 2014 * Expects positive market outlook in longer term, more turbulent in the short

term due to Russia * For the year 2014 the global supply growth is expected to be between 5 and 9 per cent. In the longer term global growth is expected to be low.