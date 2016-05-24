OSLO May 24 Norwegian Air Shuttle will
continue to seek more Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft for
its long-haul fleet, the budget carrier said on Tuesday after
signing a deal with CIT Aerospace to lease two planes from 2018.
Norwegian currently has 10 Dreamliners in operation and 32
on order following the CIT deal, and options to buy a further 10
from Boeing.
"It's no secret that we are still looking for new
Dreamliners and this leasing agreement shows that it is possible
to achieve," Norwegian Air spokeswoman Anne-Sissel Skaanvik
said.
"A larger Dreamliner fleet will make us even more
competitive and better positioned for growth going forward," she
added.
Norwegian is Europe's third-largest low-cost airline by
passenger numbers after Ryanair and EasyJet, but
unlike its larger competitors it competes both on the short-haul
and long-haul markets.
(Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Terje Solsvik)