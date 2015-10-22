* Orders 19 Dreamliners for delivery between 2017 and 2020

* Deal worth more than $5 bln at list prices

* Has option for another 10 planes

* Shares drop 8 pct as Q3 costs disappoint (Adds quotes by Norwegian Air CEO and CFO, analyst, detail on financing, share)

By Ole Petter Skonnord

OSLO, Oct 22 Budget carrier Norwegian Air has ordered up to 29 Boeing Dreamliners as it expands its long-haul services, which its chief executive has promoted with an eye-catching promise of $69 fares to cross the Atlantic.

Norwegian, Europe's third-biggest budget airline by passenger numbers after Ryanair and EasyJet, has launched flights to the Middle East, southeast Asia and the United States, as well as expanding routes in its core European market, taking its low-cost offer into the long-haul market.

Its CEO, ex-fighter pilot Bjoern Kjos, recently told Reuters the company could launch one-way transatlantic fares at just $69 as early as 2017, without saying how many flights would be available at that price.

Average prices are likely to be closer to $300 for a round trip, Kjos said.

The airline said on Thursday it would first order 19 of Boeing's 787-9 Dreamliners with a list price of more than $5 billion for delivery between 2017 and 2020, and would have an option to order an extra 10.

Boeing said it was the largest single order for Dreamliners from a European airline.

Shares in Norwegian Air, which posted earnings slightly below market expectations, were down 7.9 percent at 0822 GMT, lagging an Oslo benchmark index down 0.6 percent.

"Costs were higher than expected. The effects of the weaker crown currency were higher than expected," said Ivar Andreas Lemmechen Gjul, an analyst at brokerage Fondsfinans.

Operating profit before leasing and depreciation (EBITDAR) rose to 2.05 billion Norwegian crowns ($251 million), compared with 1.22 billion a year earlier and an average expectation of 2.08 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Norwegian said its latest order took its total of unfilled orders from Boeing to more than 150, including 100 737 MAXs. It also has on order 100 Airbus A320neos.

Analyst Lemmechen Gjul, who rates the stock "buy", saw the new order as positive. "They are doing something completely new for a low-cost airline in the long-haul market," he said. "They have an advantage on their competitors for the next five years."

Norwegian already flies to California, Florida, New York and Boston and is looking to expand by serving U.S. airports that have low fees and little or no international service, such as New York's Westchester County Airport.

Like much of Norwegian's fleet, the new planes will be owned by subsidiary Arctic Aviation Assets Ltd (AAA), which may be spun off at some point, Kjos said, confirming earlier media reports. (Writing by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Terje Solsvik and David Holmes)