OSLO May 7 Budget carrier Norwegian Air has signed a letter of intent to lease another three Boeing Dreamliners, two with delivery in 2016 and one with delivery in 2017, the company said on Wednesday.

The new planes are of the 787-9 Dreamliner model, a stretch version of the original 787-8.

Norwegian now has five Dreamliners in operation and is scheduled to take another 12, it said. By 2018, it plans to have 17 Dreamliners in operation. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)