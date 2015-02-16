A Norwegian Air Shuttle Boeing 737-800 is seen in the air near Oslo Airport, Gardermoen in this July 17, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Kyrre Lien/Scanpix/Files

OSLO Budget carrier Norwegian Air plans to launch direct flights from London, Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm to Brazil, India and South Africa by the end of 2016, the company said on Monday.

"These destinations are definitely in our pipeline," spokeswoman Anne-Sissel Skaanvik said, adding that, depending on aircraft availability, the company aims to open the routes by the end of next year.

"It would be natural for these routes to be flown from the Scandinavian capitals and from London Gatwick where we are already seeing unprecedented growth."

Norwegian currently uses seven Boeing Dreamliners for its long haul operation and has a further 10 on order for delivery in 2015 and the coming years.

Norwegian launched long-distance flights from Oslo, Stockholm and Copenhagen to Thailand and the United States in 2013 and has since added flights from London.

