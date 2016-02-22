BERLIN Feb 22 The British government has urged
U.S. regulators to allow budget carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle's
British subsidiary to operate services to the United
States, despite opposition from unions and other airlines.
Europe's third-biggest budget carrier by passengers wants to
base more long-haul operations in Britain to increase efficiency
and operational flexibility.
However, U.S. regulators have not yet made a decision on
whether to allow the British subsidiary to fly to the United
States, after objections were raised by U.S. unions, the
European pilots' union and some rival carriers.
Norwegian currently flies to the United States from Britain
on its Norwegian operating licence, but last year gained a UK
operating licence that would allow it to fly to Asia, South
America and South Africa and wants the UK unit to offer services
to the United States as well.
Britain's Director General for Civil Aviation Patricia Hayes
wrote to the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT), calling
for Norwegian's application to be approved, saying it is in
accordance with the terms of the Open Skies air traffic
agreement between the European Union and the United States.
"We urge the DOT to fully discharge the United States'
international obligations in this regard and to grant (Norwegian
Air UK) authorisation to operate forthwith," Hayes said in the
letter, published on the DOT's website.
Norwegian, which uses fuel-efficient Dreamliner planes to
keep costs and fares low, has had to postpone a new service from
Cork, Ireland, to the United States, also due to a delay in U.S.
regulatory approval.
Hayes said U.S. approvals for other European carriers have
typically taken around 53 days, while Norwegian applied more
than 60 days ago.
Unions have objected to Norwegian's use of some staff on
long-haul routes being employed under Asian, not European
contracts, and, backed by rival carriers such as SAS and Air
France-KLM, have called for clarity on how Norwegian plans to
staff services to the United States.
A spokesman for Norwegian said it welcomed the UK government
support, and added that all current and future employees at its
UK bases have contracts governed by UK employment law.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Susan Fenton)