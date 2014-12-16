OSLO Dec 16 Norwegian Air Shuttle
Chief Executive Bjoern Kjos sold part of his stake in the
company on Tuesday, benefiting from a recent rally but sending
the company's stock down as much as 6.4 percent.
Kjos, who has run the airline since 2002, sold 703,243
shares, or about two percent of the firm on the Oslo market. He
remains by far the biggest investor with a 25 percent stake
through his investment vehicle HBK Invest AS.
A former fighter pilot, Kjos transformed Norwegian into
Europe's third biggest budget carrier by revenue, expanding
first into neighbouring Nordic countries, then across Europe
with bases from Spain to Britain.
In its biggest gamble yet, it entered the long haul market
last year, flying new Boeing 787 Dreamliners from Europe
to North America and Asia, even taking on the London to New York
route, one of the world's most competitive markets.
"We must assume he thinks the price has risen so much this
year, that this is an attractive time to sell," DNB Markets
analysts Haakon Aschehoug said.
"I don't think it's because he no longer believes in the
company," Aschehoug said. "Shareholders view this as a negative
signal... at the same time I think everybody understands why he
takes some money out."
Though the stock fell 5.7 percent on Tuesday, it is up 44
percent over the past year, easily outperforming a flat Oslo
benchmark index. It has also outperformed EasyJet's
9 percent rise over the past year but trailed Ryanair's
53 percent gain.
Kjos could not immediately comment while the airline said it
would not comment on the personal transactions of its CEO.
