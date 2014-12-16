OSLO Dec 16 Norwegian Air Shuttle Chief Executive Bjoern Kjos sold part of his stake in the company on Tuesday, benefiting from a recent rally but sending the company's stock down as much as 6.4 percent.

Kjos, who has run the airline since 2002, sold 703,243 shares, or about two percent of the firm on the Oslo market. He remains by far the biggest investor with a 25 percent stake through his investment vehicle HBK Invest AS.

A former fighter pilot, Kjos transformed Norwegian into Europe's third biggest budget carrier by revenue, expanding first into neighbouring Nordic countries, then across Europe with bases from Spain to Britain.

In its biggest gamble yet, it entered the long haul market last year, flying new Boeing 787 Dreamliners from Europe to North America and Asia, even taking on the London to New York route, one of the world's most competitive markets.

"We must assume he thinks the price has risen so much this year, that this is an attractive time to sell," DNB Markets analysts Haakon Aschehoug said.

"I don't think it's because he no longer believes in the company," Aschehoug said. "Shareholders view this as a negative signal... at the same time I think everybody understands why he takes some money out."

Though the stock fell 5.7 percent on Tuesday, it is up 44 percent over the past year, easily outperforming a flat Oslo benchmark index. It has also outperformed EasyJet's 9 percent rise over the past year but trailed Ryanair's 53 percent gain.

Kjos could not immediately comment while the airline said it would not comment on the personal transactions of its CEO. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen and Joachim Dagenborg; Writing by Balazs Koranyi; editing by Keith Weir)