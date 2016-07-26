By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, July 26 The European Commission will
launch an arbitration procedure to resolve a dispute between
Norwegian Air Shuttle and U.S. regulators over the
budget carrier's wish to fly to the United States from Ireland,
two sources said.
The EU executive will take the unprecedented step as it
considers the delay in granting flying rights to Norwegian's
Irish subsidiary a breach of the EU-U.S. Open Skies agreement,
one of the people said.
Norwegian's Irish subsidiary applied for permission to
operate flights to the United States more than two years ago,
but the typically routine request has languished amid opposition
from labour unions and some U.S. airlines, who say Europe's
third-biggest budget carrier would undermine wages and working
standards.
EU Transport Commissioner Violeta Bulc sent a letter to U.S.
Secretary of Transportation Anthony Foxx on Tuesday informing
him the Commission had consulted EU member states and would
invoke arbitration, the person said.
A win for Norwegian could challenge the strong position of
U.S. carriers such as Delta Air Lines on the lucrative
transAtlantic route, where partnerships with European rivals and
immunity from U.S. antitrust law have helped them churn out
steady profits.
The delay has hindered the airline's ambitions to expand its
long-haul operations to the United States. The carrier already
flies to New York and other U.S. cities with its Norwegian
operating licence.
However getting permission to fly to the United States with
its Irish subsidiary would mean the airline could tap into
aviation rights that the EU has secured, as Ireland is an EU
member, unlike Norway.
Bulc also said the delay in allowing Norwegian's British
unit to fly to the United States was another breach of the Open
Skies agreement.
The arbitration procedure, involving a tribunal of three
arbitrators (one designated by the EU, one by the United States
and one jointly appointed by the EU and U.S. arbitrators), will
be formally kicked off after the summer and could take several
months.
The U.S. Transportation Department provisionally approved
Norwegian's request in April, giving opponents three weeks to
file objections, but there has been no final decision.
The EU has repeatedly called on the United States to approve
Norwegian Air International's request, calling it a breach of
the Open Skies agreement.
The Transportation Department said it found no legal basis
for denying the Irish unit's request to fly to the United
States.
Norwegian has relied on the fuel-efficient 787 jetliner from
Boeing Co to keep its costs low and cut fares on
transAtlantic routes.
