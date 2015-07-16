* Q2 EBIT NOK 521 mln vs NOK 508 mln forecast
* CEO says company reaches critical mass in long haul
* Passengers flying between Europe and U.S./ Asia up 130 pct
* Available seat kilometres up 8 percent
* Revenue passenger kilometres up 15 percent
(Adds CEO, background, share price reaction, valuation)
OSLO, July 16 Budget airline Norwegian Air
Shuttle swung to a forecast-beating operating profit in
the second quarter, as its heavy bet on the long-haul market
turned profitable for the first time, the company said on
Thursday.
Norwegian, Europe's number three budget airline behind
Ryanair and easyJet by passenger numbers, has
expanded rapidly with the addition of long-haul flights in 2013,
making it the only budget carrier to offer direct flights
between European and the United States.
"We've reached critical mass in long haul and we now expect
a very good development going forward ... Not least in the
London market," Chief Executive Bjoern Kjos told an investor
presentation.
Norwegian did not give separate earnings numbers for the
long-distance operations but Kjos said they had contributed to
profits. "We're already there now," Kjos told Reuters.
The number of passengers flying on routes between Europe and
the United States and Asia rose 130 percent year-on-year and
made up close to 5 percent of Norwegian's 7 million passengers
and 10 percent of revenue in the quarter.
The company's overall growth in available seat kilometres
(ASK) was 8 percent in the quarter, while revenue passenger
kilometres, the number of sold seats multiplied by flight
distance, grew 15 percent, reflecting the much longer trips
taken by many passengers.
Norwegian said it expects available seat kilometres for its
long-haul business to grow 30 percent this year and 38 percent
next year.
The company's quarterly load factor increased to 85 percent
from 80 percent a year before as the increase in passengers
outpaced capacity growth.
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) reached 520.5
million crowns against a loss of 85 million in the year-ago
period, beating expectations for 508 million in a Reuters poll
of analysts.
The company confirmed its guidance that available seat
kilometres (ASK) would grow by 5 percent this year. Its unit
cost (CASK) is still seen at 0.39 to 0.40 crowns this year,
including the impact of a strike in March.
Its shares were up 1.0 percent at 0830 GMT, outperforming a
0.7 percent rise for the Thomson Reuters European airline index
.
Norwegian trades on a 12-month forward price-to-earnings
ratio of around 15, a slight discount to a 16 times multiple for
Ryanair but a premium to easyJet's multiple of 12 times.
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen and Joachim Dagenborg; Editing by
Terje Solsvik and David Holmes)