OSLO, July 14 Budget airline Norwegian Air
Shuttle predicted rising costs this year as it coped
with the effects of strikes in France and its second-quarter
operating profit fell slightly short of expectations.
The company also said it had ordered 30 longer-range
versions of the Airbus A321neo aircraft, upgrading part of an
existing order for 100 A320neo jets. It did not give a value for
the deal.
Norwegian, Europe's third-biggest budget airline by
passenger numbers after Ryanair and easyJet, has
launched flights to the Middle East, southeast Asia and the
United States, bringing low-cost offers into the long-haul
segment, as well as expanding in its core European market.
It said its 2016 unit cost guidance (CASK) would be around
0.38 Norwegian crowns, nudging it up from previous guidance for
around 0.37 crowns. CASK broadly measures total operating and
leasing expenses against available seat kilometres.
"We have had significant additional costs for leasing of
aircraft and passenger compensation," Chief Executive Bjoern
Kjos said in a statement. The compensation came after Norwegian
Air's flights were disrupted by strikes in France protesting
against labour reforms.
In addition, this month the airline had a conflict with the
Norwegian pilots' union that meant many pilots did not come to
work at the start of the busy summer season.
The company's shares were down 3.2 percent at 297.4 crowns
on the Oslo bourse by 0820 GMT.
Operating profit before leasing and depreciation (EBITDAR)
was slightly below expectations at 1.97 billion billion crowns
($235 million), against the 2.06 billion crowns seen in a
Reuters poll of analysts, up from 1.29 billion at the same time
a year ago.
($1 = 8.3956 Norwegian crowns)
