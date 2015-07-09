July 9 Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA said
on Thursday it will start flights between Boston and London in
May 2016, ramping up competition on routes across the Atlantic.
The move follows an announcement last month that the
Oslo-based airline will fly between Boston and the islands of
Guadeloupe and Martinique, entering the broader U.S.-Caribbean
market that U.S. airlines currently dominate.
The route announced Thursday will allow more European
passengers to connect to the Caribbean through Boston.
Norwegian Air's Chief Executive Officer Bjoern Kjos said in
an interview that he expects the new flights to lower fares
between Boston and London. He said adding flights from U.S.
cities such as Baltimore and Chicago is a high priority for the
airline.
Separately, the carrier said Thursday it will add seven
routes from cities in Spain to the Canary Islands beginning in
October.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Kim
Coghill)