(Adds detail about leasing, Dreamliners, hedging)
By Tim Hepher
PARIS, April 9 Budget airline Norwegian Air
has been approached by several rival airlines about
possible partnerships but is keen to follow an independent
strategy, Chief Executive Bjoern Kjos said on Thursday.
Norwegian has expanded rapidly in recent years to become
Europe's third-biggest low cost carrier after Ryanair
and easyJet but falling margins and a net loss last year
raised doubts about its strategy.
"We have been approached by most of the airlines in Europe
that want to work together with Norwegian," Kjos told Reuters.
"We have been asked about all sorts of arrangements".
Kjos declined to comment on reports that Norwegian had held
talks with Ryanair during a recent pilot strike, but when asked
if he held concrete talks with other airlines, he said: "No, we
prefer to stay alone and go on with our own business model."
Flying with just under 100 aircraft, Norwegian has over 200
jets on order and plans to lease out many of them through a new
Dublin-based subsidiary, a unique step for a budget carrier.
Although it is not scheduled to receive its first Airbus
A320neo jets until next year, Kjos said the first leasing
agreement may be just weeks away.
"We assume that in the next few months we will start leasing
out the first (A320neo) aircraft," Kjos said on the sidelines of
an Economist aerospace conference in Paris.
"We are in final discussions with lessees so it will be
highly likely before the summer."
He added that the firm's long haul business, beset by
aircraft breakdowns at the start, was doing well, with its
Boeing 787 Dreamliners offering the same rate of
reliability as its 737 narrow body aircraft.
In a first for Europe's budget airlines, Norwegian flies
long-haul routes from Britain and the Nordics to North America
and Asia, and plans new routes to South America and South
Africa.
Falling jet fuel price could help Norwegian this year but
Kjos said he was not keen on hedging fuel after the firm
suffered big hedging losses last year after oil prices fell.
"We have hedged very little fuel and only at a low price,"
Kjos said. "You might see (crude) prices up to $70 but I think
they will swing between $50 and $70 in the future, so what is
the benefit of hedging?"
(Writing by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Mark Potter)