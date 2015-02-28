* Norwegian Air, Europe's third-biggest budget airline
* Strike to involve 70 pilots initially, could escalate
later
* Pilots demand a collective deal with parent company
OSLO, Feb 28 Some pilots at Norwegian Air
, Europe's third-biggest budget airline, will go on
strike from Saturday after talks with the airline broke up
shortly after midnight, the labour union Parat said.
The strike will initially involve 70 pilots, but could be
sharply escalated to 650 pilots on a short notice if there is no
deal reached over a collective agreement and work conditions, it
added on its website.
Norwegian NTB news agency reported that the strike could be
escalated from Wednesday.
"Norwegian's goal is to operate all flights on Saturday and
Sunday as planned, as only a limited number of pilots are on
strike this weekend," the airline said in a statement.
It said it was ready to involve pilots currently working in
administrative roles and pilots from its subsidiaries to make
sure that only a limited number of passengers is affected.
Norwegian flights to Britain, as well as long-haul routes to
the United States and Asia will operate as normal, it added.
The data on its website showed only one local flight
cancelled on Saturday, but it was not immediately clear whether
the cancellation was related to the strike.
The pilots have demanded a collective labour agreement with
the Norwegian Air parent company instead of its local
subsidiaries, and have asked for uniform terms across the Nordic
region.
The pilots said they have feared that their social security
will be weakened as the company seeks to cut costs.
Chief Executive Bjoern Kjos pledged to cut the airline's
costs in Scandinavia after it reported wider-than-expected
fourth-quarter losses on Feb. 12 due to its fuel hedging, a
weaker Norwegian crown and high costs..
The airline said it has proposed several cost reduction
measures to ensure a "sustainable company and secure jobs in the
future", but those were rejected by the union.
"We have great respect for the effective and efficient
operation, but it is impossible to accept that the company will
dictate and create its own rules...," said Parat's leader
Hans-Erik Skjaeggerud.
