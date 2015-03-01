OSLO, March 1 A strike by pilots at Norwegian
Air, Europe's third-biggest budget airline, led to some
cancellations of domestic flights on Sunday, but long-haul
routes to the U.S. and Asia were operating as normal, the
airline said.
The strike, which started on Saturday after wage talks with
the airline broke down, involves 70 pilots. The number of those
striking could go up to 650 from Wednesday if there is no
agreement, the Norwegian pilot union has warned.
"We are constantly striving to ensure that as few
(passengers) as possible are affected by the strike, but it's
not possible to predict how the situation will develop," the
airline said in a statement on its website on Sunday.
"Unfortunately, some departures have been affected by the
strike today," it added.
As of 1230 GMT, there were about 20 flights cancelled,
including one flight from Copenhagen to Trondheim in Norway, and
some international flights were delayed, the Norwegian Air
website showed.
The talks between the pilots' union and the airline broke
down after midnight on Saturday. The two sides failed to agree
on a new collective agreement and work conditions.
The airline said it could not meet the pilots' demand to
sign a collective agreement with the parent company, Norwegian
Air Shuttle, instead of its Norwegian subsidiary Norwegian Air
Norway (NAN), which employs the pilots.
It also said it couldn't accept the demand that Norwegian
employment terms apply to pilots working outside the country as
this could reduce its competitiveness.
The strike comes after the airline reported
wider-than-expected fourth-quarter losses on Feb. 12 due to its
fuel hedging, a weaker Norwegian crown and high
costs.
