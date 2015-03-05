* Norwegian says to create three pilot employer units
* Striking union rejects plan as attempt to divide and rule
(Recasts with restructuring of subsidiary, adds detail,
background)
By Stine Jacobsen and Terje Solsvik
OSLO, March 5 Budget airline Norwegian Air
Shuttle escalated a confrontation with striking pilots
on Thursday, announcing plans to split its Scandinavian unit
into three in a bid to keep costs down and help a drive for
international expansion.
Unions denounced the plan as an attempt to divide and rule
the 650 striking Scandinavian pilots and vowed to keep up a
six-day stoppage at Europe's third-largest budget carrier.
"The company is bleeding and so far 100,000 passengers have
been affected," Norwegian said in a statement, adding costs had
to fall and employment rules had to be more flexible. "The
alternative is job losses in Scandinavia."
The airline said it would create three new subsidiaries for
its pilots in Norway, Sweden and Denmark in a bid to end the
strike by pilots who have until now been employed by a single
company..
But the pilots' union rejected the plan. "What has now
happened changes nothing," leader of the pilots' union Parat,
Hans-Erik Skjaeggerud, said in a statement.
"We mean that (CEO) Bjoern Kjos cannot do what he has now
done. As an employer he has no authority to decide over
employees who are on strike," Skjaeggerud said.
The main point of contention has been that the 650 pilots
want a collective agreement with the parent group instead of the
current deal with its Norwegian Air Norway subsidiary. The
company has rejected their demands.
Kjos told reporters pilots' wages and other terms would be
unaffected by the split. Asked if he thought the pilots would
accept the offer, Kjos said: "I don't know, it might be
different from country to country."
Norwegian Air, whose low-cost rivals include Ryanair
and easyJet, has set up operations in Spain, Britain
and Poland, among other countries, and a long-haul unit to fly
to Thailand and the United States. But members of unions in
Scandinavia often earn more and have more rights than those
abroad.
"Bjoern Kjos is a clever man. He has seen that the airlines
which are doing well in Europe are also the ones that keep the
employees from gaining influence," Sydbank analyst Jacob
Pedersen said.
The strike has led to a sales decline in March, especially
on domestic routes within Scandinavia, the company said.
The company's shares closed 3.7 percent higher but are still
down almost 4 percent since before the strike.
(Additional reporting by Joachim Dagenborg and Alister Doyle;
Editing by David Holmes and David Clarke)