OSLO, March 6 Norway's national mediator will
meet with budget airline Norwegian Air Shuttle and its
striking pilots later on Friday in a bid to end their dispute.
"We can confirm that a meeting with the national mediator
has been scheduled," Norwegian Air spokeswoman Anne-Sissel
Skaanvik said. "Now we're hoping for a solution during the day."
Norway's national mediator usually intervenes in disputes
when negotiations have broken down.
Local broadcaster NRK said the meeting was scheduled at 1200
GMT.
The pilots' union, Parat, had declined to meet a deadline
set by the airline to resume talks on Thursday. This led to an
escalation of the dispute as Norwegian Air said it would create
three new subsidiaries for its pilots in Norway, Sweden and
Denmark. They have until now been employed by a single company.
"I can confirm that we will meet the company whenever and
wherever to talk about the realities of a new tariff agreement,"
a Parat spokesman said.
The main contention has been that the 650 pilots involved in
the seven-day strike want a collective labour agreement with the
parent group instead of the current deal with its Norwegian Air
Norway subsidiary. The company has rejected their demands.
The airline said nearly 35,000 passengers were affected by
the strike on Friday.
