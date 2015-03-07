(Adds detail, background)
OSLO, March 7 Norwegian Air Shuttle
pilots will continue to strike on Saturday after overnight talks
on a new collective labour agreement with a state mediator broke
down, the airline said.
Norwegian, Europe's third-biggest budget carrier, said it
would cancel all domestic flights in Norway and Sweden and most
flights between Scandinavian capitals, leaving around 20,000
passengers stranded as the strike entered its eighth day.
"The parties said that they could not change their positions
and intermediate solutions were not acceptable," the state
mediator said. "The (mediator) concluded that further mediation
was not likely to lead to an acceptable settlement."
The main point of contention is that the airline's 650
Scandinavian pilots want a collective agreement with the parent
group instead of the current deal with its Norwegian Air Norway
subsidiary.
The firm has rejected these demands and has instead offered
to employ pilots through separate local subsidiaries in Norway,
Sweden and Denmark.
The airline invited the Norwegian Pilot Union and labour
group Parat for new talks on Saturday but it was not immediately
clear when the sides would meet again.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis and Balazs Koranyi; Editing by
Pravin Char)