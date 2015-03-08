OSLO, March 8 Norwegian Air Shuttle,
Europe's third biggest budget airline, cancelled dozens of
flights scheduled for Monday as talks with striking pilots
failed to yield a compromise, it said on Sunday.
Norwegian said it would cancel all domestic flights in
Norway and Sweden, some flights within Denmark, and most flights
between the three Scandinavian capitals, as the strike enters
its tenth day. About 25,000 passengers will be affected.
However, it plans to operate its long-haul routes and most
flights originating or arriving in cities outside Scandinavia,
it said in a statement.
The main point of contention is that the airline's 650
Scandinavian pilots want a collective agreement with the parent
group instead of the current deal with its Norwegian Air Norway
subsidiary.
They argue that the deal is needed to stop the airline from
giving jobs to lower paid pilots from Asia and Spain, thereby
"importing" lower wages to Scandinavia, a region with some of
the world's highest salaries.
The firm has rejected these demands as well as accusations
of social dumping, and has instead offered to employ pilots
through separate local subsidiaries in Norway, Sweden and
Denmark.
The sides have not come closer to a deal, despite
intervention from state mediator, but said they would continue
to negotiate through Sunday night.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Tom Heneghan)