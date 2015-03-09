OSLO, March 9 Striking Norwegian Air Shuttle
pilots rejected the airline's call for voluntary
arbitration on Monday but said they would remain at the
negotiating table, trying to end a dispute now in its 10th day.
The airline's Scandinavian pilots want a collective
agreement with the parent group instead of their current deal
with its local Norway subsidiary. The pilots believe this would
improve their job security but the company has rejected the
demand.
Norwegian Air, Europe's third biggest budget airline,
suggested arbitration as a possible alternative on Monday but
unions, who represent nearly 700 striking Scandinavian pilots
said the idea could backfire.
"We are still in talks with the company and this proposal
can hurt the negotiations. This is not a question of wages and
the conflict can't be solved through arbitration," Parat union
leader Hans-Erik Skjaeggerud wrote in a text message.
The sides have been at the negotiating table on Monday but a
source close to the talks said no progress has been made in
recent days.
About 25,000 passengers was affected by the strike on Monday
as all the airline's domestic flights in Norway and Sweden, some
flights within Denmark, and most flights between the three
Scandinavian capitals were cancelled.
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Keith Weir)