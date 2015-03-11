* Strike may have cost $61 million - analysts
* Dispute highlights Norway's competitiveness challenge
* Airline set to expand fast for years to come
By Stine Jacobsen and Balazs Koranyi
OSLO, March 11 Norwegian Air's battle
with striking pilots cost it millions of dollars - but it may
view that as a price worth paying as it preserved a successful
expansion strategy that defies Scandinavian labour doctrine.
Europe's third-biggest budget airline has grown rapidly over
the past decade, with its fleet increasing more than eight-fold.
Faced with a Norwegian labour landscape of high wages, generous
benefits and powerful unions, it has instead based some of its
crew and jets in cheaper countries like Spain and Thailand.
The 11-day strike that ended this week shone a spotlight on
a growing competitiveness problem in Norway, with pilots seeking
a collective agreement with the carrier's parent entity, saying
they wanted to prevent the company replacing them with
lower-cost workers from overseas.
Norwegian Air saw off the crisis with more modest
concessions - creating subsidiaries that would give Scandinavian
pilots job security for nearly three years, but no collective
agreement with the parent company.
The deal, described by analysts as a victory for the firm,
clears the way for it to push ahead with expansion plans, which
are largely focused outside the Nordics. Its sights are not only
set on Spain and Asia but also new destinations - and bases for
crew and jets - in places like South Africa, Brazil or India.
The strike may have cost Norwegian Air around 500 million
crowns ($61 million), analysts say, and provided pilots some job
security, it also limited employees' bargaining power,
particularly for future crew hired outside Scandinavia.
"Chief Executive Bjoern Kjos is a clever man and sees that
the airlines doing well in Europe also keep the employees away
from influence," Sydbank analyst Jacob Pedersen said.
The airline's conduct during the strike also challenged the
Scandinavian labour model. It kept flying, using rented planes
and crew, prompting rare criticism from Swedish Prime Minister
Stefan Lofven, who said it was "completely miserable to use
strike-breakers".
HIGH WAGES
Norway's wages are among the highest in Europe and about 20
percent higher than in neighbouring Sweden, according to
Eurostat. Labour costs are up around 50 percent since 2005, more
than six times the rate of growth in Germany.
Norwegian Air is faced with staff costs that equal about 16
percent of its revenue - compared with a proportion of around 8
percent at rival Ryanair and just over 5 percent at Wizz Air.
"A Spanish cabin attendant costs just 25 percent of a
Norwegian worker and with a 50 percent jobless rate among youth
in Spain, any worker who gets a job in the cabin will be lucky,"
said Professor Espen Andersen, an aviation expert at the
Norwegian Business School.
"So this deal (with pilots) has a much bigger implication
for the cabin crew," Andersen added.
As well as basing staff in cheaper countries - routes to
Spain are regularly serviced by Spanish crew rather than
Scandinavian workers - the carrier has sought to cut costs by
hiring some long-haul workers in Asia through recruitment
agencies, rather than by directly employing them.
"The economic consequences for employees being transferred
to recruitment agencies are dramatic," Eli Moen, an aviation
expert said. "You only get paid for the time you work, you lose
control over own working hours and you don't have a right to pay
when you're sick or on vacation."
SUCCESS STORIES
Norwegian Air has been among the country's biggest success
stories over the past decade.
Starting off as a regional carrier, it took on state-backed
SAS before moving into even bigger markets, including
the long-haul segment where it now flies London to New York, one
of the most competitive routes in the world.
But like many companies, it has had to contend with the
Norwegian oil industry's decade-long boom, which pushed up costs
and entrenched Norway's welfare model.
The World Economic Forum rates Norway as the 11th most
competitive country but it does not rank in the top half when it
comes to wage flexibility, hiring and firing practices, or its
relation of pay to productivity.
With the oil sector seen contracting after a steep drop in
oil prices, economic growth will slow sharply and unemployment
is expected to rise, albeit from a very low 3 percent rate.
Competitiveness has become such a precarious issue that
unions even failed to sway public opinion in a traditionally
union-friendly country with a poll by daily paper VG on
Wednesday showing that 49 percent of people sympathised with the
airline in the dispute versus 26 percent for the unions.
"The key (to success) has been that we've had higher
productivity growth than others," Prime Minister Erna Solberg
said this week. "It's dropped off, so we're now on par with the
rest of Europe, which is not enough if we remain one of the most
expensive countries."
(Additional reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, Camilla Knudsen and
Terje Solsvik; Editing by Pravin Char)