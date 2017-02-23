(Adds details)
By Alana Wise
Feb 23 Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA plans
to offer transatlantic flights on 10 new routes between the
United States and Europe with tickets starting at $65 one way,
putting pressure on U.S. and European rivals to compete, it said
on Thursday.
Norwegian is expanding its network of flights to the United
States starting in mid-June after receiving long-awaited U.S.
approval in December for its Irish subsidiary Norwegian Air
International to operate routes across the Atlantic.
Established U.S. carriers have been forced to consider
restricted cheaper fares and redesigned cabins with more seats
to win budget-conscious travellers to compete with Norwegian and
rival Icelandic carrier Wow Air.
Norwegian's $65 fares will be for a one-way ticket to UK and
Irish destinations from smaller airports in New York state,
Providence, Rhode Island, and Hartford, Connecticut.
Destinations include Belfast, Northern Ireland; Cork, Dublin
and Shannon, Ireland; and Edinburgh, Scotland.
"I pay for what I want, you pay for what you want. We don't
pay for what everybody else on the plane wants," Norwegian Air
spokesman Anders Lindström said of its fares.
The burgeoning competition on transatlantic routes has
prompted action by more established European airlines.
British Airways and Iberia owner IAG is planning to
start low-cost transatlantic flights from Barcelona this year to
U.S. destinations. Chief Executive Officer Willie Walsh said
earlier this month IAG has been pushed by the Norwegian
carrier's model to look at new ways to operate.
Meanwhile, Air France, part of Franco-Dutch group Air
France-KLM, also plans a new low-cost unit in a
project dubbed Boost, while Lufthansa is expanding
long-haul budget flying through its Eurowings business.
Norwegian Air's expansion strategy has helped it to more
than double revenue since 2012. Last year revenue rose 16
percent to 26 billion Norwegian crowns ($3.12 billion) and the
company has placed orders for 260 aircraft from Boeing
and Airbus, which it will receive over several years.
$65 'EXTREMELY LIMITED'
The company said only a limited number of one-way tickets
will be offered at $65, with the next pricing tier starting at
$99.
By comparison, a one-way ticket from New York to Dublin in
mid-June on other airlines ranges from about $655 to $2,755 on
the Expedia travel website.
The common practice for low-cost carriers is to offer super
low fares for a restricted number of tickets.
"Availability of the fares advertised for each scheduled
flight is extremely limited," Norwegian warns customers on its
website.
The nonrefundable low price does not include baggage, food
and drink, a seat reservation, headphones, blanket or other
perks. Add in the extras, coupled with the limited number of
seats, and the ticket rises to a higher price.
To keep costs down, Norwegian will fly from the smaller U.S.
airports with lower fees, using narrow-body 189-seat Boeing
737-MAX aircraft, due to be delivered later this year.
The planned U.S. destinations are Stewart International
Airport in Orange County, New York, about 70 miles from New York
City; T.F. Green Airport in Providence and Bradley International
Airport in Hartford.
Norwegian will continue to fly wide-body Boeing 787
Dreamliners to larger U.S. airports, the company said.
($1 = 8.3293 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Alana Wise in Washington, Victoria Bryan in
Munich and Terje Solsvik in Oslo; Additional reporting by
Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by David Goodman and
Jeffrey Benkoe)