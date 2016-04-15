April 15 The U.S. Transportation Department has
tentatively granted Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA's Irish
subsidiary the right to fly to the United States, it said in an
order on Friday, bringing a politically charged, years-long
review nearer to a close.
The department said Friday that there appeared to be no
legal basis to deny the subsidiary's application for rights to
fly to the United States. U.S. airlines and unions had alleged
that the subsidiary known as Norwegian Air International would
undermine U.S. wages and working standards - claims dismissed by
Norwegian - which prolonged a typically swift review process
across more than two years.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York)