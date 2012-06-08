OSLO, June 8 Norwegian Air Shuttle signed a firm deal with Airbus for an order of 100 Airbus A320neo aircraft and also agreed on an option on another 50 similar aircraft, it said on Friday.

The deal is the finalisation of an order first announced in January when Norwegian purchased 222 narrow body aircraft - 100 of Boeing's new 737 MAX8, 100 of the Airbus's A320neo and 22 Boeing 787-800s - in one of Europe's biggest ever aircraft orders.