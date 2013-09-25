* To send technicians, spare parts to Norwegian
* Norwegian says satisfied with offer
* Compensation not yet discussed
OSLO, Sept 25 Boeing has agreed to base a
group of Dreamliner technicians in Oslo and set up more spare
parts centres to fix aircraft quicker after Norwegian Air
Shuttle had a string of technical problems, the
Oslo-based carrier said on Wednesday.
Boeing flew senior executives to Oslo, including Ray Conner,
the head of its commercial airplanes unit on Wednesday.
"It was a positive discussion," Norwegian Chief Executive
Bjoern Kjos said. "They agreed to put up spare part stocks at
designations we fly to and they'll send a dedicated team of
experts to Norwegian so if there's a problem popping up, they
can immediately solve it."
Kjos said compensation was not discussed even though he said
the company indicated to Boeing that it expected the U.S. firm
to take its share of responsibility for the problems, which
grounded both of the firm's Dreamliners several times over the
past month.
"Most important is to have the aircraft running before we
know the cost, that's at a later stage," he said.
Norwegian has eight Dreamliners on order including three
that it ordered directly from Boeing and five that it is
leasing.
The eight-plane fleet, which it plans to use to expand its
transatlantic service, is worth $1.65 billion at list prices.
The Dreamliner was expected to be a game-changer for the
aviation industry as its use of lighter materials and new
engines promised 20 percent savings in fuel consumption.
But there have been delays getting the planes into service
and setbacks including the temporary grounding of all planes
because of problems with batteries.