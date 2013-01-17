Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 17 Global cruise line operator Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd priced its initial public offering at $19 a share on Thursday, above its expected range, an underwriter said.
The Miami, Florida-based company, backed by private equity firms Apollo Global Management LLC and TPG, raised $446.5 million by pricing 23.5 million shares as planned.
Norwegian Cruise, which is selling all the shares being offered, had intended to price shares at $16 to $18.
