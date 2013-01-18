Jan 18 Global cruise line operator Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd's shares rose 32 percent in their Nasdaq debut on Friday.

Shares opened at $25.10 after the Apollo Global Management LLC and TPG-backed company raised $446.5 million.

Norwegian Cruise shares priced at $19, above their expected range of $16 to $18. (Reporting By Olivia Oran; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)