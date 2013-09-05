OSLO, Sept 5 Norwegian Air Shuttle has
been forced to keep one of its new Boeing 787 Dreamliners
on the ground in Stockholm since Monday after problems with its
brakes, the company said on Thursday.
"We have a warning light on that indicates a malfunction in
the braking system," spokesman Lasse Sandaker-Nielsen said.
"This is in no way linked to the problems the Dreamliner has had
before and is related only to this plane.
"We have been working day and night together with Boeing to
resolve this issue."
The Dreamliner, Boeing's newest aircraft, had a rocky start
after problems with its lithium-ion batteries forced airlines to
ground the plane for months this year, forcing Boeing to
redesign the system.
Norwegian, the first budget carrier in years to launch
transatlantic flights, operates two Dreamliners and has six more
on order.
Boeing was not immediately available for comment.