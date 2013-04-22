(Adds background)
HELSINKI, April 22 Finnish flag carrier Finnair
sold its 4.7 percent stake in Norwegian Air Shuttle
for 53 million euros ($69 million) as it tries to
concentrate resources on expanding profitable, long-haul routes.
Finnair said on Monday it would record a capital gain of 34
million euros on the deal in the second quarter.
The sale comes as Finnair tries to cut costs and raise money
to buy new planes as part of its strategy to shift its focus to
increasing long-haul flights to Asia.
Earlier this month, it hired Cargotec executive Pekka
Vauramo as its new chief executive, to complete a turnaround
started by his predecessor Mika Vehvilainen.
Shares in the low-cost Norwegian carrier were transferred to
Finnair through a share swap, as part of Finnair's sale of its
Swedish subsidiary FlyNordic to Norwegian.
($1 = 0.7644 euros)
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Mark Potter and David
Holmes)