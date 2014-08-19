Aug 19 Famaday Trading, controlled by shipping tycoon John Fredriksen, raised its stake in Norwegian Property ASA to 26.13 percent from 22.8 percent, it said on Tuesday.

Famaday and Canica ASA, controlled by Norwegian billionaire Stein Erik Hagen, have been in a battle over the Norwegian property firm, both raising their stakes sharply in recent months.

Canica holds 13.13 percent of the firm, according to its latest disclosure. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)