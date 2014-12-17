BRIEF-Kiwi Property updates on partnership proposal with NPT Ltd
* Partnership proposal with NPT Limited (NPT) did not receive support of NPT shareholders
Dec 17 Norwegian Property ASA :
* Geveran Trading Co Ltd launches mandatory offer for all its outstanding shares
* Offer period in the Mandatory Offer runs from and including 18 December 2014 to 16:30 hours (CET) on 15 January 2015
