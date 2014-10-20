Oct 20 Norwegian Property ASA

* Says Geveran Trading Co. Ltd. a company affiliated with Cecilie Fredriksen, member of board, bought 2,373,121 shares in Norwegian Property at 9.68 Norwegian crowns

* Says Everan Trading Co. Ltd.'s total holding of shares in Norwegian Property is, following this transaction, 168,574,653 shares, representing 30.74% of outstanding shares in NPRO