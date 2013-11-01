OSLO Nov 1 Budget airline Norwegian Air Shuttle
started government mediation with more than 600 pilots
on Friday, hoping to avoid a strike that threatens to shut down
the carrier as early as Monday.
Tensions with its unions have been rising this year after it
the airline decided to hire Thai cabin crew for its long-haul
operations at a fraction of the wages paid to its Scandinavian
workers.
Pilots are threatening to walk out in protest of Norwegian's
decision to transfer them to new operating companies, which they
claim jeopardises their collective agreement and weakens their
position.
"They are trying to restructure themselves out of previous
agreements with the pilots by creating new companies," says
Halvor Vatnar, the head of the Norwegian Air's pilots union.
Norwegian unveiled plans earlier this month to establish new
companies in the various countries it operates in and transfer
pilots to these firms from the parent entity. It would move
Finnish pilots first, followed by those at bases in Spain and
Britain.
The airline has said that pay and conditions would not
change for its Scandinavian pilots and the changes were
necessary so the airline could maintain its traffic rights.
"If we were to be hit by a strike then this will obviously
have implications ... but we will probably still manage to
implement parts of the flight programme," Norwegian spokesman
Lasse Sandaker-Nielsen said.
Government sponsored mediation will take place over the
weekend and no final decision is likely until the early hours on
Monday.
Norwegian Air Shuttle has been among the fastest growing
airlines in Europe, establishing bases across the Nordics,
Britain and Spain. It has around 270 aircraft on order and
started flights to North America and Asia earlier this year.
