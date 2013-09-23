* New glitches hit two Norwegian 787s at the weekend
* Airline says calls meeting with Boeing in Oslo
* "Something must happen, fast" - airline spokeswoman
* Boeing: "disappointed" with problems, working to fix
By Joachim Dagenborg
OSLO, Sept 23 Norwegian Air has
summoned Boeing management to Oslo to explain a slew of
technical problems with its 787 Dreamliner after weekend
glitches brought further disruption.
The Scandinavian carrier said one of two Dreamliners was
grounded due to problems with oxygen supply to the cockpit and
technicians were working to fix the problem.
A problem with a valve on the second plane was repaired but
only after delaying a flight from Oslo to New York on Sunday.
Technical problems with brakes, hydraulic pumps and power
issues have forced Norwegian Air to ground the Boeing jets
several times in recent weeks.
"We are going to tell them this situation is far from good
enough," company spokeswoman Anne-Sissel Skaanvik told Reuters,
referring to plans to call a meeting with Boeing representatives
at the airline's Oslo offices later this week.
"We have not had the reliability that we had expected from
brand new planes, so something must happen, fast ... Clearly
Boeing has not had good enough operative quality control."
Boeing said it was disappointed with the problems with the
new planes and regretted disruption.
"We are in constant contact with our customer Norwegian,"
said a Europe-based spokeswoman for the U.S. planemaker.
"We are disappointed to have issues so early in our 787
operations and are working with Norwegian to address them and
return each airplane to service in as timely a manner as
possible."
Norwegian has eight Dreamliners on order including three
that it ordered directly from Boeing and five that is leasing
from at least one supplier, AIG unit ILFC.
The eight-plane fleet, which it plans to use to expand its
transatlantic service, is worth $1.65 billion at list prices.
The Dreamliner was expected to be a game-changer for the
aviation industry as its use of lighter materials and new
engines promised 20 percent savings in fuel consumption.
But the programme has been troubled by delays in getting the
planes into service and setbacks including the temporary
grounding of all planes because of overheating batteries.
Rival Airbus has also been hit by a series of
glitches including wing cracks on its A380 superjumbo.